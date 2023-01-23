NAACP to hold MLK Jr. gala on Saturday

The local NAACP branch is announcing that it will be hosting its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance and Awards Gala on Saturday.

The guest speaker for the event is Dennis Bland, executive director of the Indianapolis Center for Leadership Development. The theme for the evening is “I Am the Dream.” It will focus on youth in the community, and the NAACP will invite 25 young people to attend.

IUPUC will be giving its annual Diversity Awards. And the NAACP will be making its community awards.

2022 Award winners:

NAACP Outstanding Citizen Award: Paulette Roberts and Ron Thompson

Outstanding Business Award: Trainer Connect and Cabrina’s Safe Haven

Outstanding Athlete: Jaxson Scruggs

Outstanding Student: Zacaria Scruggs

NAACP Distinguished Service: Roxanne Stallsworth

NAACP Distinguished Service Award: Heritage Fund of Bartholomew County.

The event will be from 7 to 11:30 p.m. the evening of Jan. 28th at Mill Race Center. That’s at 900 Lindsey St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 and are available through Eventbrite.