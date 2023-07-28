Musical fundraiser brings donations for DSI

An inaugural fundraiser last weekend for Developmental Services Inc. raised more than $6,500 for the Columbus-based non-profit organization.

According to the group, the Strummin’ and Grinnin’ for DSI parking lot fundraiser had more than 150 people in attendance on Saturday. The event featured the 3 Beards Strummin’ band and comedian Jeff Bodart. It was sponsored by Scott Wilson, a founding member of the band, and Hog Molly Brewing Company.

Shane Burton, the head of DSI said the fundraisr helps “bridge the gaps that exist within state funding for our clients, which means we’re better able to provide them with more enriching and fulfilling experiences.

Developmental Services Inc. provides services to and supports Individuals with disabilities in over 60 counties across Indiana.