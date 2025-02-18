Music competition award winners announced

The 2025 Brown Music Competition was held over the weekend and winners were chosen for the Betty F. Brown and Anna Newell Brown scholarships.

According to Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, Columbus Signature Academy New Tech senior Santi De Luna won the Betty F. Brown Awards for Instrumental Excellence for her performance. Columbus North senior Natalie Cantu Garcia won the Anna Newell Brown Awards for Vocal Excellence.

Both students will receive a $3,500 scholarship award.

23 students participated in the competition, with one senior receiving an instrumental award and two senior vocalists receiving an award.

Award winners and their scholarships included:

Senior Instrumental

Rishabh Rajesh, $1,500

Senior Vocal

Benjamin Planalp, $1,500

Kate Franklin, $750

Underclass Instrumental

Vincia Li, $2,400

Nino Akhalaya, $1,500

Carrie Wang, $1,500

Gabriel Boggs, $800

Max Hall, $800

Underclass Vocal

Ava Burbrink, $2,500

Danniella Riley, $1,250

Elizabeth Alderfer, $1,000

Addy Newman, $750

Rebekah Woodruff, $500

Liliana Martinez, $500

Robert N. Brown, a former chairman of The Republic’s former parent company, established the Betty F. Brown Awards in memory of his wife. Robert and Betty Brown established the Anna Newell Brown Awards in 1985 to honor Brown’s late mother.

Both competitions are administered by Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County.