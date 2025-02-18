Music competition award winners announced
The 2025 Brown Music Competition was held over the weekend and winners were chosen for the Betty F. Brown and Anna Newell Brown scholarships.
According to Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County, Columbus Signature Academy New Tech senior Santi De Luna won the Betty F. Brown Awards for Instrumental Excellence for her performance. Columbus North senior Natalie Cantu Garcia won the Anna Newell Brown Awards for Vocal Excellence.
Both students will receive a $3,500 scholarship award.
23 students participated in the competition, with one senior receiving an instrumental award and two senior vocalists receiving an award.
Award winners and their scholarships included:
Senior Instrumental
- Rishabh Rajesh, $1,500
Senior Vocal
- Benjamin Planalp, $1,500
- Kate Franklin, $750
Underclass Instrumental
- Vincia Li, $2,400
- Nino Akhalaya, $1,500
- Carrie Wang, $1,500
- Gabriel Boggs, $800
- Max Hall, $800
Underclass Vocal
- Ava Burbrink, $2,500
- Danniella Riley, $1,250
- Elizabeth Alderfer, $1,000
- Addy Newman, $750
- Rebekah Woodruff, $500
- Liliana Martinez, $500
Robert N. Brown, a former chairman of The Republic’s former parent company, established the Betty F. Brown Awards in memory of his wife. Robert and Betty Brown established the Anna Newell Brown Awards in 1985 to honor Brown’s late mother.
Both competitions are administered by Heritage Fund – The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County.