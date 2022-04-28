Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge plans reopening after two years.

The Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge will be reopening its visitors center for the first public event in more than two years.

Organizers say that there will be “Welcome to the Wild” event held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th to celebrate the reopening.

Activities will include a bird walk, a tree walk and a cake walk, a hawk and eagle program and an owl program both with live birds, plus children’s activities and a silent auction.

Visitors will be allowed into areas of the refuge that have been closed.

For more information, you can call 812-522-4352, or visit www.muscatatuck.org