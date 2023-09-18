Muscatatuck River cleanup set for Oct. 7th in Jennings County

The Friends of the Muscatatuck River Society are planning a river cleanup on Saturday, Oct. 7th.

The 20th annual Fall River “Shady” Sweep is held in memory of the society’s founder, Dan Shade.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. in the morning at the Vernon Commons off of Jackson Street near the water access point.

Volunteers will be walking along the banks of the Muscatatuck collecting trash, or you can paddle the river, but you must provide your own watercraft.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult. You are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and for outdoor work.

The cleanup will finish at noon at the Jennings County Highway Garage on State Road 3 near the fairgrounds, where you can dispose of your collected trash. A free lunch will be provided at the New Bethel Methodist food stand on the fairgrounds, courtesy of local business donations.

If you have any questions you can get more information from Troy Jackson at 812-592-0481.