Muscatatuck refuge celebrating Pioneer Day on Saturday

You will be able to sample what life would have been like in pioneer days, as the Muscatatuck Wildlife Society hosts Log Cabin Day Saturday at the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge east of Seymour.

The event will include old-time entertainment, storytelling, pioneer demonstrations, children’s activities, tours of the historic Myers Cabin and shuttle rides to the Refuge’s closed area. There will be a free ham and bean lunch with homemade cornbread cooked on an open fire.

Events will be from 10 to 2 Saturday and will start at the Myers Family Cabin and Barn.

The event celebrates National Wildlife Refuge Week, which starts on Sunday. You are encouraged to explore the Refuge’s hiking trails, birding and fall colors, along with the Nature Center, Bookstore and Gift Shop.

For more information go to: https://fws.gov/refuge/muscatatuck

Photo courtesy of Muscatatuck Wildlife Society