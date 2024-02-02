Muscatatuck hosting sandhill crane celebration

The Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting a celebration of sandhill cranes on Saturday with guided car tours and other activities.

The event is being organized by the Muscatatuck National Wildlife Society. There will be two car tours starting at the Visitors Center. One will begin at 9 a.m. and the second will start at 1 p.m. The availability of the tours will be determined by the number of cranes. According to the refuge there have been few cranes on the refuge early in the morning. However there are thousands of cranes in the Ewing and Honeytown Bottoms near Brownstown along East Fork White River.

At noon there will be an interpretive program about cranes at the Visitor Center and from 10 am- 2 pm there will be crane crafts for children.

Staff will be on hand to give information about cranes and maps will be available to find good crane viewing areas.

Photo courtesy of Muscatatuck Wildlife Refuge Facebook page