Muscatatuck holding pollinator event July 6th

Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge will be hosting an event celebrating pollinators on July 6th at the refuge east of Seymour on U.S. 50.

Organizers say that there will be pollinator themed activities for children, face painting, pollinator programs along with information about gardening and on conserving pollinators. Free starts of pollinator plants will also be given away.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a butterfly Identification stroll around the Visitors Center at 11 a.m. and a program on creating pollinator habitats at the center starting at 12:30 p.m.

The event is free and you are invited to attend. For more information you can call 812-522-4352 x 12.

