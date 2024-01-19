Munn chosen to lead development at Heritage Fund

Kristin Munn. Photo courtesy of Heritage Fund

Kristin Munn has been promoted to vice president of operations and development for Heritage Fund: The Bartholomew County Community Foundation.

According to the foundation, Munn has been with Heritage Fund since 2013 most recently serving as director of development. Previously, she served as as manager of grants and community outreach. She will now be assuming responsibility for administrative operations, including gift and fund administration, office management and donor outreach.

Tracy Souza, Heritage Fund’s president and CEO said that Munn “has a deep respect and affection for the Bartholomew County community.” Souza also praised Munn’s rapport with Heritage Fund donors.

Munn, her husband Tracy and their two children live in Columbus.

Heritage Fund was formed in 1976, to set up, manage and distribute charitable funds to benefit the Bartholomew County community.