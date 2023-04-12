Local News Top Story 

Mulch loading begins Friday in Bartholomew County

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management district will begin offering mulch and compost loading for ths season starting on Friday.

You can get a load of either mulch or compost for $10 per scoop, every Friday through October. To take part, stop by the Solid Waste Management District offices at the Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center at 720 S. Mapleton Street from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. When you pay you will get a loading ticket. Cash, checks or credit cards are accepted.

No businesses can participate in the program.

The opening has been delayed a week due to Good Friday.

For more information you can go online to https://bcswmd.com or call 812-376-2614.