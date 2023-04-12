Mulch loading begins Friday in Bartholomew County

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management district will begin offering mulch and compost loading for ths season starting on Friday.

You can get a load of either mulch or compost for $10 per scoop, every Friday through October. To take part, stop by the Solid Waste Management District offices at the Columbus/Bartholomew County Recycling Center at 720 S. Mapleton Street from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. When you pay you will get a loading ticket. Cash, checks or credit cards are accepted.

No businesses can participate in the program.

The opening has been delayed a week due to Good Friday.

For more information you can go online to https://bcswmd.com or call 812-376-2614.