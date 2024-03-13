Mulch available from Bartholomew/Columbus Recycling Center

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District is offering free mulch at its site at the Columbus and Bartholomew County Recycling Center on Mapleton Street. And there will be several opportunities for seniors and others to get help loading the mulch.

The mulch is available to load yourself for free at the center. There will also be free loading for seniors on the last two Wednesdays of the month. Those will be March 20th and March 27th from 8 a.m. to noon.

There is also loading assistance available on Fridays, April through October for $10 per pick up truck load. That will start on April 5th and will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. except for Friday holidays.

You can get more information at bcswmd.com.