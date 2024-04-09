Motorcyclist dies after crash in Jackson County Monday

A motorcyclist died Monday afternoon in a crash in Jackson County.

According to the Indiana State Police, the single vehicle crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Jackson County Road 700E near County Road 725N just north of Seymour. 40-year-old Timothy Kerkhof of Seymour was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

According to investigators, Kerkhof lost control on a sharp curve and went off the road. Kerhkof was thrown from the bike and suffered fatal injuries.

A state police crash reconstructionist was called to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Seymour Police Department, Jackson County EMS, Redding Township Fire Department, and 31 Wrecker Service.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police