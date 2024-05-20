Motorcycle riders visiting city as part of Columbus tours

A group of motorcycle riders will be in Columbus this morning, as they tour all 19 of the cities named Columbus in the lower 48 states.

Jody Coffman spokeswoman for the city says that the group started their expedition in Columbus, Georgia on May 6th.

Calling themselves the Miracle Riders, they plan to visit the Bartholomew County Memorial For Veterans on the courthouse lawn. Coffman said that a Columbus, Georgia native visited our city and was so impressed by the Bartholomew County memorial that he took the idea home with him, raised money and had a memorial with a similar theme built there along their riverwalk.

The Columbus trips are a fundraiser for a simulation lab of a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for nursing students at Columbus State University in Georgia. Their goal is to raise $1 million dollars.

Coffman said that the Miracle Riders plan to be in Columbus at 11 a.m. this morning.

Photograph from the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.