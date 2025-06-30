More than 500 books donated locally in First Financial drive

First Financial Bank says last month’s book drive generated 548 donations at the Columbus-area financial centers.

The book drive was from May 5th to the 31st and generated more than 5,700 donations in the four states served by the bank. First Financial provided a list of recommended books on financial literacy at its centers during the drive. The books will be donated to schools, libraries and non profit groups in the community.

Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial thanked the community and the First Financial team for the books to improve financial literacy in the communities it serves.

File photo from 2024 courtesy of First Financial Bank