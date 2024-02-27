More record temps possible and storms tonight

There is a chance of severe weather today, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that scattered severe storms are possible across the state this evening, mostly from 7 p.m. tonight to 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. You can expect damaging wind gusts of up to 38 mph in our area, with large hail possible.

The agency also says there is a chance for record breaking high temperatures across central Indiana today. Yesterday’s high of 73 in Indianapolis, beat the previous February 26th high by five degrees. The previous high of 68 was set in 1998.

The highest recorded temperature for today’s date in Columbus was 71 in 2000 according to National Weather Service records.