More flocks found with bird flu in Indiana

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says eight more flocks in the past week have been confirmed to have avian influenza.

Since the start of the year, officials say 20 flocks have been impacted. There were just two flocks infected by bird flu last year, and one in 2023. In 2022, Indiana had 16 flocks that were infected.

The most recent flocks to be reported with the bird flu are two commercial turkey facilities in Washington County and a duck breeder in Elkhart County. In our area, Rose Acre Farms Cort Acre Egg Farm facility in Jackson County tested positive in late January along with a non-commercial farm in Shelby County.

Story courtesy of TTWN Media Networks