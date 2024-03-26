More doctors’ offices move into Nexus Park

More medical practices and offices have moved into the Columbus Regional Health portion of Nexus Park.

According to the hospital, Columbus Regional Health Audiology, Speech and Driving Rehabilitation as well as Family and Internal Medicine have finished their moves to the former Fair Oaks Mall, as of Monday. Neurology and Sleep Sciences is in the process of moving and is set to open on April 9th.

Patients are receiving information on visiting the new office locations and will also receive reminders for any upcoming appointments that take place at the new location.

Nexus Park on 25th Street is a joint project between the city of Columbus and CRH as a center for health, wellness and recreation. Columbus Regional Health is putting more than $54 million dollars into its side of the project and moving more than 15 offices from around the city to the facility.

For more information, visit www.crh.org/nexuspark.

Photo: Casey Gibson with Columbus Regional Health explains the main promenade in the new Nexus Park space during a media tour last month.