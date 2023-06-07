More details released in courthouse escape attempt

Trevin LittleJohn. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is providing more information about a criminal defendant who tried to escape the county courthouse, rather than go to jail.

The Bartholomew County judges cited the escape attempt while explaining the need for more security officers to the County Council Monday night.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, 35-year-old Trevin LittleJohn of Columbus tried to flee after being sentenced to 200 days in jail by Superior Court II Judge Jon Rohde on Monday afternoon. After a struggle with security officers and Judge Jim Worton, and being tased twice, LittleJohn was taken back into custody.

One of the security officers received scrapes to his arms during the brawl.

Littlejohn was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital to be checked out, but deputies say he tried to harm himself using a seatbelt in the transport van. He is facing new charges of resisting law enforcement.