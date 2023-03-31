Moravec chosen for Columbus chamber’s Community Service Award

A former Columbus business and education leader, philanthropist and restorer of several downtown landmarks was honored posthumously at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting yesterday with the prestigious Community Service Award.

Tony Moravec was the founder of Blairex Labs and Applied Laboratories, restored Zaharakos and the Pumphouse, and among many honors, was recognized last year with the naming of the new building, Moravec Hall, at Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus. He died in November.

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop outlined Moravec’s accomplishments at yesterday’s lunch meeting and the award was accepted on Moravec’s behalf by Jeff Logston, head of Blairex and Applied Laboratories.

Other award winners announced yesterday were Angie Ginder with the Edna Folger Teacher of the Year award, the George Utz Group with the Excellence in business award and Service My Restaurants as the small business of the year.