Moonlight Loop to raise money for Columbus spay, neuter program
Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services will be holding their Moonlight Loop bicycle ride next month to raise money for low-cost spay and neutering services.
According to the group, the ride is a leisurely 19-mile tour through the city the evening of June 7th with a stop halfway through at the Columbus Learning Center.
There will be a Light up the Night contest and riders are encourage to decorate themselves and their bikes with lights, glow sticks, glow-in-the-dark paint and other bright objects.
Registration is $30 per rider until midnight tonight, then $35 per rider through June 6th, with registration at the event of $40. If you do not register by May 16th, you will not be guaranteed a ride T-shirt.
The ride will start at the Bartholomew County Public Library plaza at 9 p.m. the evening of June 7th and end back at the library. On-site registration will begin that night at 7 p.m.
You can find a link to register or get more information here: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=MTczNDYzNzQxNjIyNDUCSCpZzH65K%2FwM