Moonlight Loop registration price increases soon

The deadline is coming up for you to save money if you want to take part in the Moonlight Loop Bike Ride in Columbus.

The 19-mile scenic bike ride is a fundraiser for Columbus Animal Care Services, the city’s animal shelter to support low-cost spay/neuter initiatives for the Columbus community. This year’s event will start at 9 p.m. on Saturday June 22nd.

Pre-registration is $30 for rider until Friday. After that it increases to $35 for pre-registration and will be $40 the night of the event. If you register by June 7th you cna guaranteee you will receive a glow-in-the dark ride shirt.

Volunteers are also needed for the night of the ride.

To get more information on the ride you can go to the city website at Columbus dot in gov and click on Columbus Animal Care Services. you can also register for the ride at getmeregistered.com and search for the Moonlight Loop event.

Photo courtesy of City of Columbus.