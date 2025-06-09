Moonlight Loop bike ride rescheduled for July

A night-time bike ride to raise funds for spay and neutering services at the Columbus animal shelter has been postponed.

Originally set for Saturday, the Moonlight Loop Bike Ride was reschedule due to concerns about the weather. The event will now be held on Saturday, July 12th.

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services holds the annual event to raise money for low-cost spay and neutering services. The ride is a leisurely 19-mile tour through the city starting and ending at the Bartholomew County Public Library with a stop halfway through at the Columbus Learning Center.

If you were signed up to take part on Saturday, you can pick up your ride T-shirt at the city animal shelter on Arnold Street at the Columbus Municipal Airport, starting today from 10 to 5 p.m.

More information will soon be available on the rescheduled ride. You can check Columbus Animal Care Services Facebook page or the city website.