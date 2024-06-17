Moonlight Loop bike ride early registration still available

There is still time for you to save money if you want to take part in this weekend’s the Moonlight Loop Bike Ride in Columbus.

The 19-mile scenic bike ride is a fundraiser for Columbus Animal Care Services, the city’s animal shelter to support low-cost spay/neuter initiatives for the Columbus community. This year’s event will start at 9 p.m. on Saturday. The ride starts and ends at the Bartholomew County Public Library.

You can decorate your bike with lights, glow sticks or glow in the dark paint to compete in the Light Up The Night contest.

Pre-registration is $35 and will increase to $40 the night of the event.

To get more information on the ride you can go to the city website at https://www.columbus.in.gov/animal-care-services/moonlight-loop/. you can also register for the ride at getmeregistered.com and search for the Moonlight Loop event.