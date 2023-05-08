Mobile vaccine clinic available Wednesday on Repp Drive

The Indiana Department of Health will be holding a mobile immunization clinic on Wednesday in Columbus.

According to the Bartholomew County Health Department, bivalent COVID and flu vaccines will be available as well as COVID testing.

All Indiana Department of Health mobile clinics allow walk-in appointments. You may want to schedule an appointment by calling 211 or going online to ourshot.in. gov.

The clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department station at 935 Repp Drive.