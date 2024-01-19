Mississippi chosen for Accelera and partners battery plant

A joint venture including Cummins Accelera brand will be building a battery cell production facility in Mississippi.

According to an announcement from the partners, which includes Cummins, Daimler Trucks, Paccar and EVE Energy, the new facility will be built in Marshall County, Mississippi. It will be an advanced battery cell manufacturing factory that will localize battery cell production for commercial electric vehicles. It is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs, with the option for further expansion. The 21-gigawatt hour factory is expected to begin producing battery cells in 2027.

The company’s announced the joint venture in September saying that it would make a $2 to $3 billion investment for the battery factory. The joint venture will initially focus on lithium-iron-phosphate batteries for commercial trucks.

Accelera, Daimler Trucks and PACCAR each own 30 percent of the joint venture with EVE Energy owning 10 percent.