Missing driver found with Jackson County camera system

Jackson County authorities say that a traffic camera surveillance system helped find a missing person from southern Indiana Monday.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the department received an alert from the county’s FLOCK camera system Monday that a person reported missing from Clark County had driven into the county from Lawrence County. A FLOCK system use strategically placed cameras to automatically read license plates and quickly process those against a database to alert police with various pieces of information. For example, it could alert to the plates of a stolen vehicle, a vehicle suspected in an abduction or, as in this case, to a missing person’s vehicle.

A deputy and Brownstown police officer intercepted the vehicle as it entered Brownstown and spoke to the driver. He said he got lost while driving and was attempting to find his way home. After taking the missing person to the sheriff’s department, Clark County officials and a family member were able to arrive to take the driver home.

According to Sheriff Rick Meyer, “All parties were happy the subject was found safe and able to get back home.” He stressed the importance of the FLOCK camera system as a valuable tool.