Missing Columbus boy found safe overnight

Columbus emergency officials say that a search for a missing child ended with the child being found safe overnight.

The Columbus Police Department issued an alert yesterday evening at about 6 p.m. that a 12-year-old autistic boy, Rider Newman, was missing and police were looking for any information to help find him. While he was first reported missing from the East Columbus area, a later update at about 8:30 p.m. said he was last seen on 25th Street near Nexus Park.

The search expanded with Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police joining in the search and continuing the search overnight, focused on an area south of 17th Street in Columbus.

An alert was sent out through the Bartholomew County Everbridge phone, text and email alert system at 2:25 a.m. this morning saying that Rider had been found safe.