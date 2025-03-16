Minor Flooding Expected This Week Along East Fork White River in Seymour

Minor Flooding is forecasted this week along the East Fork White River in Seymour. Recent rain over the past few days has caused some areas of the East Fork White River to flood. The flooding is expected through Thursday afternoon. On Sunday at 6:45am the flooding stage was at 9.1 FT. The river is expected to rise above flood stage and crest at 14.1 Ft. by early Tuesday Afternoon. It is expected to fall by Thursday morning. Officials ask everyone to turn around and don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more information visit www.weather.gov/ind.