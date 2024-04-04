Minor flooding continues with peaks expected today

Flood warnings continue for area rivers and streams as Tuesday’s heavy rain moves downstream.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rainfall of up to four inches hit parts of central Indiana. Minor flooding is happening and minor flooding is forecast.

Sugar Creek at Edinburgh is at just over a foot above the minor flood stage. It is expected to drop back below flood level this morning. Driftwood River near Edinburgh is expected to crest about six inches below the moderate flood stage this morning and return to normal levels this afternoon.

East Fork White River at Columbus and Flatrock River at Columbus are expected to crest just barely into minor flooding later this morning. In Seymour, East Fork White River is already a foot above the minor flood stage and is expected to crest at about three foot above the minor flood stage by Friday morning. The river won’t return to normal levels until Saturday afternoon.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department reported that two people had to be rescued yesterday after getting caught by high water. Authorities urge you not to drive around barricades or into high water.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.