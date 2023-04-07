Minor flooding continues on East Fork White River

A flood warning continues for East Fork White River at Seymour after this week’s heavy rains.

According to the National Weather Service, minor flooding is underway and minor flooding is forecast. The river crested yesterday afternoon just over two feet above its minor flood stage of 12 feet. This morning it is at just under 13 and a half feet and is expected to drop back below flood levels by early tomorrow morning.

The flood warning is in effect until early Saturday afternoon.