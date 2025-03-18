Minor flooding continues on East Fork White River at Seymour

A flood warning continues for East Fork White River at Seymour and areas downstream.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, the flood warning has been extended through Wednesday evening with minor flooding ongoing and minor flooding expected.

The agency says that our area saw 1 and a half to two inches of rain over the weekend. As of this morning, the river was at 13 feet, a foot above the 12 foot minor flood stages. It is expected to crest at 13.7 feet by this afternoon before heading back down. It should drop back below flood stage by early Wednesday afternoon.

You can look for flooding updates on our website: https://1010wcsi.com/weather-forecast/#flooding