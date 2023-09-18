Miller Prize winners to chat with public starting Tuesday

The first in a series of community conversations with the recipients of this year’s J. Irwin and Xenia S. Miller Prizes will be happening tomorrow afternoon, according to organizers of Exhibit Columbus.

Richard McCoy with Landmark Columbus Foundation, explains.

The first conversation will feature Tatiana Bilbao, the head of the studio that created the blue “Designed by the Public” installation on the plaza of the Cleo Rogers Memorial Library. She will be meeting with the public with a reception on the plaza starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the community conversation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. across the street at First Christian Church. The talk will also include Bartholomew County Public Library Director Jason Hatton and Jennifer Dunlop Fletcher, curator of Architecture and Design at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art .

Exhibit Columbus features 13 installations around the downtown area which are on display through November 26th

Registration for Tuesday’s conversation is free and you are invited to attend. You can register and find a schedule of all the conversations here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/202223-exhibit-columbus-events-1251969