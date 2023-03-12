Mill Race Center To Host “Great Decisions” Program

Mill Race Center and The Pitman Institute in partnership with IUPUC will once again host Great Decisions at Mill Race Center. The Mill Race Center program has been the largest in the state for many years.

Great Decisions is a once-week program running on Thursday evenings from March 23rd-May 11th from 6:30-8:00pm. Registration is required and can be done by calling Mill Race Center at (812)376-9241 or stopping in at Mill Race Center at 900 Lindsey Street in Columbus.

The participation fee is $35 for Mill Race Center members and $45 for non-members.

Class will be held in person and also with a Zoom option. Each participant will receive a Briefing Book by the Foreign Policy Association.

Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs and developed by the Foreign Policy Association.

Published annually, the Great Decisions Briefing Book highlights nine of the most thought-provoking foreign policy challenges facing Americans.

The Topics for 2023 Are:

ECONOMIC WARFARE

CLIMATE MIGRATION

ENERGY GEOPOLITICS

GLOBAL FAMINE

WAR CRIMES

POLITICS IN LATIN AMERICA

CHINA AND THE U.S.

And

IRAN AT A CROSSROADS

For More information Contact Shannon Truman at (812) 376-9241 or at [email protected]