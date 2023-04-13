Mill Race Center hosting global famine discussion tonight

The next in the series of Great Decisions community discussions will be held tonight at Mill Race Center.

Great Decisions is a once a week program running on Thursday evenings through May 11th. Great Decisions is America’s largest discussion program on world affairs and developed by the Foreign Policy Association. It highlights the most thought-provoking foreign policy challenges facing Americans.

Thursday night’s discussion will focus on global famine including food shortages caused by the invasion of Ukraine, disrupting grain shipments.

The Great Decisions discussions are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the evening. Registration is required. You can register or get more information by by calling Mill Race Center at 812-376-9241.