Mill Race Center and IUPUC offering public COVID discusssion

IUPUC and Mill Race Center are inviting you to a community disucssion on the post-pandemic challenges and opportunities later this month.

The discussion is part of the Columbus Conversations forums, which focus on current events of special interest to the Columbus community. The event is made possible through a grant from Innovate Indiana, a program administered by the IU Council on Regional Engagement and Economic Development.

The forum’s panel will include Mill Race Center Executive Director Dan Mustard, and Ryan Brewer, Anna Carmon, Paige McDaniel, Jon Padfield and Crystal Walcott from IUPUC

The session will be at 6:30 p.m. on January 26th at the center. This event is free and open to the public. For more information click go.iu.edu/4LnQ.