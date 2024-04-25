Military training to unfold at area hospitals next week

Two area hospitals will be the scenes of simulated disasters next week as troops and military helicopters take part in the Guardian Response exercise.

According to the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, you can expect to see the soldiers working with simulated patients and mannequins along with Black Hawk helicopters and military ambulances at Columbus Regional Health and Ascension St. Vincent Jennings. The exercises will be going on at the hospitals from 9 to 11 a.m. in the morning on on April 29th, May 1st and 2nd.

Military spokeswoman Lt. Col. Jennifer Menard said that the hospital’s portion of the exercise will be evaluating the military unit’s ability to treat, triage, and transport patients from a simulated disaster area to a civilian medical center. Civilians will also be learning how to to move patients from a military aircraft and ambulances into the hospitals.

Guardian Response is used to validate that the U.S. Army is trained and ready to respond to a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear incident.

The military warns that you can expect to hear loud noises during the training, as well as the scenes of military gear at the local hospitals.

The exercise is being coordinated by U.S. Army Reserve 78th Training Division.

Photo: HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter courtesy of U.S. Army