Milestone Contractors to Begin State Road 11 Work

INDOT contractor Milestone Contractors LP plans to begin a asphalt resurface project this week on State Road 11 in Jackson County.

As of Monday, June 26th, motorists should expect lane closures with flagging between Dudleytown and Seymour as crews complete patching, milling and paving. State Road 11 will closed to traffic on or after Monday, July 24th, between County Road 300 N. and Steven’s Dr. for a small structure replacement.

The closure is expected to last up to 20 days, through mid-August, weather permitting.

The $2.6 million contract was awarded to Milestone in May and is scheduled for completion by the end of October.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling in and near construction zones.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.