Mental Health month programs include free family film Saturday

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Bartholomew County community’s Mental Health Matters coalition is organizing a full slate of activities.

On Saturday morning, there will be a free viewing of the family movie “Inside Out 2” at Yes Cinema. Organizers say that the film opens the door to meaningful conversations about emotions and mental wellness. The film will start at 9:30 a.m. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The event is sponsored by Foundation for Youth and you can find a link to RSVP at https://www.foundationforyouth.com/prevention-initiatives

Also on Saturday there will be a Foster and Kinship Care Appreciation Day at Donner Park on 22nd Street in Columbus. You will be able to connect with service providers, have lunch, play games and win prizes while you find out more about local resources and build relationships. The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. and is being organized by Beloved Bags. Beloved Bags is a non profit that provides bags for children who are separated from unstable or dangerous living conditions, so that they don’t have to carry their belongings in garbage bags.

You can find a full schedule of this month’s events at the Bartholomew County Mental Health Matters website at https://www.mhmbc.org/mentalhealthmonth