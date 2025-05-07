Mental health group meeting today to raise awareness

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of South Central Indiana will be kicking off its annual NAMI Walks fundraising program with an event today in Columbus.

The kickoff event will be from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on Third Street in Columbus. This event will bring together mental health advocates and supporters to raise awareness, build community, and energize the movement for mental health for all.

The local walk coming up in September is the largest annual fundraiser for the mental health advocacy group. Proceeds will benefit education, support, and advocacy efforts in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties. All donations will stay in these counties.

The walk will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at Donner Park on Sunday, Sept. 14th. Registration is free but if you donate or raise more than $100 you will receive an event T-shirt.

The walk is open to everyone and you are invited to attend. You can find more information and a link to register here: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Bartholomew County community’s Mental Health Matters coalition is organizing a full slate of activities. You can find a full schedule of this month’s events here: https://www.mhmbc.org/mentalhealthmonth