Mental health group holding Columbus awareness walk

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southcentral Indiana will be hosting a walk on Sunday, October 22nd to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The 1 and 2 mile walks will start on-site registration at 2 p.m. at the Donner Park shelterhouse. In addition to the walk, the group will also have information about how the organization supports those whose lives are affected by mental illness, either directly or indirectly.

NAMI is the largest grassroots mental health organization in the country. The local walk will benefit education, support, and advocacy in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties. All donations will stay in those counties.

Registered participants who raise more than $100 will receive a NAMIWalks T-shirt.

The walk is open to everyone and you are invited to attend. You can find a link for more information and to register here: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1440