Mental health coalition presents month-long slate of activities

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Bartholomew County community’s Mental Health Matters coalition is planning a full slate of activities to help reduce the stigma against mental health and to get people the help they need.

Organizers say that there are a wide range of free and low cost events schedule, ranging from support groups and wellness workshops to yoga sessions and a neighborhood block party.

There will be two pop-up events today, with one starting at The Commons at 3:30 p.m. and one at The Forge on 4th at 5:30 p.m. Vachel Hudson with the Mental Health Matters coalition will be on hand to answer questions and to share resources.

You can find a full schedule at the Bartholomew County Mental Health Matters website here: https://www.mhmbc.org/mentalhealthmonth