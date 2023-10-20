Mental health awareness walk set for Sunday

A reminder that the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southcentral Indiana will be hosting a walk on Sunday to raise awareness of mental health issues.

On-site registration at 2 p.m at the Donner Park shelterhouse. The local walk will benefit education, support, and advocacy in Bartholomew and Jackson Counties. All donations will stay in these counties.

The walk is open to everyone and you are invited to attend. You can find a link for more information and to register here: https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=1440