Memorial fund established for fallen Johnson County deputy

A memorial fund has been set up for a Johnson County deputy who died last week at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Deputy Tim Guyer died from a medical emergency after being found unresponsive in his room last Tuesday.

Sheriff Duane Burgess says that there has been a memorial fund established by the Central Indiana Police Foundation. You can find a here: https://cipf.foundation/memorial-fund-for-deputy-tim-guyer/ or you can call the foundation at 317-771-1605 or email [email protected]