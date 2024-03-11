Mellencamp tour comes to Indiana next week

Seymour rocker John Mellencamp is on tour, including a stop next week at Ball State University.

According to an announcement from the school, the “Live and In Person 2024” tour will include a stop at Emens Auditorium in Muncie on March 22nd. The tour started this month and is hitting 27 cities wrapping up in Savannah Georgia, in April. Next on the schedule is Hartford, Connecticut on Wednesday

The tour is in support of Mellencamp’s new album “Orpheus Descending,” his 25th studio album.

You can get more information and sign up for tickets at mellencamp.com.