Medical scholarships available through Schneck Foundation

The Schneck Foundation Scholarship Committee is announcing that applications are now being accepted for the Allied Health Scholarship and the Amanda M. Dick Honorary Scholarship.

The Allied Health Scholarship is for students interested in pursuing a course of study in a technical/professional allied health career such as speech therapy, respiratory therapy, lab technology, pharmacy, physical therapy, and radiological technology.

The Amanda M. Dick Honorary Scholarship supports women pursuing a career in the medical field. Candidates must be female and currently accepted into medical school. Primary consideration will be given to Jackson, Jennings, Scott and Washington county residents.

The application deadline is March 15th.

Scholarship applications are available online at schneckfoundation.org, schneckmed.org, or by contacting the Schneck Foundation at 812-524-4244. Applications for the Allied Health Scholarship are also available from counselors at local high schools.