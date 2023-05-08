May fundraisers to benefit Columbus low-cost spay/neuter services

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services are holding two fundraisers this month to help pay for low-cost spay and neuter services.

To help the effort, you can buy $10 gift cards for Duck Creek Gardens that can be used to purchase annuals, perennials and other items.

There will also be a painting party at Tri-State Artisans from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 18th, for $40.

The funds will be used to offer specials for the Friend’s Community Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic. The clinic recently had to raise its prices. The clinic holds two to three clinics per month and transports animals to the Bloomington Pets Alive Clinic.

Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services is the non-profit partner of the city animal shelter. The group’s goal is to help reduce the number of pets in area shelters.

Gift cards for Duck Creek Gardens are available at Columbus Animal Care Services, on Arnold Street. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. You can also buy the gift certificates along with painting party tickets by contacting Aimee Morris at 812-344-9690.