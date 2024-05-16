Master Gardeners planning Saturday plant sale

The South Central Indiana Master Gardener Association will be hosting its annual plant sale on Saturday.

Organizers estimate that there will be around 900 plants for sale including including perennials, annuals, houseplants, vegetables, and herbs. The Association is the local chapter of the Purdue Extension Master Gardeners program, providing the community with educational opportunities and events.

The plant sale will be at the Bartholomew County Public Library plaza on Fifth Street from 9 to noon on Saturday. A rain date is set for Saturday, May 25th.