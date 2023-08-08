Master gardeners offering help with harmful insects

If bugs are eating your garden, master gardeners want to help you out.

The South Central Indiana Master Gardener Association will be holding a workshop tonight on the destructive and beneficial insects you might find in your garden. Barbara Hass Jacobus will be explaining how to manage the pests and encourage the beneficial insects. She holds a doctorate in plant genetics and molecular biology from Purdue and teaches biology at IUPUC. She is also an intern master gardener. The South Central Indiana Master Gardeners Association is the local chapter of the Purdue Extension Master Gardeners program.

The presentation will be at 6 tonight at the historic Henry Breeding Farm on North County Road 100W in Edinburgh.