Master Gardeners offering class on container flowers

The South Central Indiana Master Gardener Association will be holding a workshop on decorative containers for flowers this week.

Speaker Darren Collins will be talking about different ways to grow flowers in containers such as pots and hanging baskets. He has been a nursery manager at Frank’s Nursery & Crafts and nursery and greenhouse manager at Wischmeier’s Nursery. He now is the head designer at Fisher’s Flower Basket.

The association is the local chapter of the Purdue Extension Master Gardeners.

The session will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Purdue Extension Office Annex Building, at 783 S. Marr Road in Columbus behind the main office building.

You can get more information at SCIMGA.org.