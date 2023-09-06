Master gardeners hosting shrubbery seminar next week

If you want to learn more about what shrubs to choose for your home or business, area master gardeners will have a seminar next week to help you out.

The South Central Indiana Master Gardener Association will be holding a seminar called “Picking the Right Native Shrub” on Tuesday with speaker Bill DeBoer on Tuesday. DeBoer is with Woody Warehouse, a tree and shrub nursery in Lizton, and he has 20 years of experience in plant propagation.

You have a chance to win door prizes of native shrubs and you must be present to win.

The association is the local chapter of the Purdue Extension Master Gardeners.

The seminar will be at the Bartholomew County Public Library starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. There is also a virtual option. You can find a link at https://mybcpl.org/events.

